Julie Youel death: Husband jailed for wife's murder
- Published
A Barnsley man will spend a minimum of 12 and a half years in jail for murdering his wife.
Darren Youel, 54, stabbed his wife Julie at a property on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton, on 21 May.
Police said he then phoned 999 to ask for an ambulance and told them he had stabbed his wife and then himself.
Youel, formerly of Rotherham Road, pleaded guilty to murder and was given a life sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.
Ms Youel, 53, was found with severe injuries at the house and despite the efforts of paramedics she died at the scene.
Her husband had multiple stab wounds, which he admitted were self-inflicted, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Youel was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later arrested on suspicion of murder.
After Youel's sentencing, Det Ch Insp Jade Brice said it was "an incredibly tragic and upsetting case for Julie's loved ones".
She said: "Due to Youel's actions that evening, a family has lost their mother and now, their father too, as he begins a significant prison term."
