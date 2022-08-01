M1 traffic near Sheffield halted by cows on carriageway
A group of cows brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill when they wandered on to the M1.
The animals broke on to the northbound carriageway between Sheffield and Rotherham, National Highways said.
Traffic officers and police were called at about 06:40 BST and stopped traffic between junctions 34 and 35 to enable them to round up some of the animals.
They said the rest of the cows made their way on to the exit slip road towards Rotherham.
There was a two-mile queue of traffic behind the cows before the M1 fully reopened at about 06:55 BST.
A spokesperson for Highways England said they were now "trying to identify the gap in the fence where they got on to the road so it can be repaired".
