Rotherham: Medical centre to be built on new development
Plans for a £2m health centre to serve a new community in Rotherham have been approved.
The facility would provide medical care to residents on the newly-developed 4000-home site at Olive Grove site at Waverley, developers said.
Sustainability of the two storey building had been a "key concept", said Race Cottam Associates added.
The development would be built at the end of the new pedestrianised high street on Stephenson Way.
Documents provided to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council planners stated: "The design was developed with the local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to establish an appropriate schedule of accommodation for the local community".
The reception area and clinical spaces including nurse's rooms, consultant rooms and a treatment room would be on the ground floor.
The first floor would have meeting and conference rooms, along with office space, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
