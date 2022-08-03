South Yorkshire's mayor to host first youth question time event
- Published
Young people are invited to take part in a question time event hosted by South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard.
The event, taking place at the University Centre in Rotherham later, is open to anyone aged 14-24.
Mr Coppard said it was important for young people "to make their voices heard" and "play their part" in the decisions that will shape their future.
Anyone interested is invited to sign up and submit their question in advance.
When he was elected in May, Mr Coppard said his priority was "getting on and delivering" promises made in his election manifesto, with a priority on improving bus services.
"The status quo is just not good enough, " he said.
Referencing Wednesday's event, he added: "When I became South Yorkshire's Mayor, I promised to do politics differently, and part of that is being transparent and accountable and having conversations with our communities about the region we want to become.
"Whether you want to know more about what I do, why I'm making the decisions I'm making, or just tell me about the issues that matter to you right now, then sign up for Mayor's Question Time," he added.
Mr Coppard succeeded Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis in the role and continues Labour's hold on the position, which was created in 2018.
