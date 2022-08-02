Andre Lee: Murder charge over Rotherham fatal stabbing
A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found fatally stabbed in Rotherham earlier this year.
Andre Lee, 52, from London, was found on Herringthorpe Valley Road at about 19:15 BST on 26 June.
It was first thought he had been hit by a car, but a post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound.
On Tuesday, Ryan Connor appeared before Sheffield Magistrates charged with Mr Lee's murder and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 4 August.
Mr Connor, of Davis Street, Rotherham, was remanded in custody.
