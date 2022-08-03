South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers
Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police.
The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm.
The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police cars in Coal Aston.
A force spokesperson said it released the clip to show the "brave and bold tactics" at its disposal.
The dashcam footage shows officers arriving at petrol station in Dyche Lane on 30 July, where three bikers, who had allegedly been seen speeding around Sheffield on pavement and walkways, were refuelling.
Police said as the unmarked cars approached two riders tried to escape, prompting officers to deliberately ram into them to knock them off their bikes.
Two of the riders were arrested. A 21-year-old man has been reported on summons on suspicion of driving while disqualified and with no insurance to appear at court at a later date.
The third rider managed to escape, but officers seized his motorcycle and are urging him to get in touch.
Roads policing Inspector Craig Clifton said: "We hear time and time again from our communities that the riders are not causing any harm or just having fun, but this isn't the case.
"These riders have the capability to cause serious or fatal harm to pedestrians, and other road users, as well as damaging infrastructure and farmers' livelihoods."
