Doncaster crash: Woman killed and three injured in two-car collision
A woman has died and three other people have been injured in a car crash in Doncaster.
The 21-year-old died when the white BMW she was travelling in collided with a red Seat Ibiza at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Neale Road at about 21:40 BST on Tuesday.
The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, and two 19-year-old women in the Seat were also injured.
Police said the Seat passenger had suffered life-threatening injuries.
South Yorkshire Police appealed for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
