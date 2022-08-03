Sheffield assault: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was found critically injured in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to Fox Hill Road at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday after reports of an assault.
A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the force added.
The man's family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
Fox Hill Road was expected to remain closed for much of the day as inquiries take place into the circumstances of the man's death, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who may have information to contact them.
