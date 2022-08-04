Wentworth Woodhouse hosts traditional crafts summer school
Trainees from across Yorkshire are taking part in a programme to help address severe shortages in the skills needed to save historic buildings.
The summer school, funded by the Hamish Ogston Foundation, is being staged by Historic England at Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham.
It is part of a £4.3m, five-year programme to help address long-term shortages in the sector.
Trainees from Sheffield, York and Hull are among those taking part.
The 19 trainees, who also come from the North East and North West - are enrolled on the Hamish Ogston Foundation Heritage Building Skills Programme, an apprenticeship scheme launched last year with Historic England.
They include a former digital producer, HGV driver and a 25-year-old from York, who gained a degree in criminology, but rekindled his love of craft during the pandemic.
Christopher Stevenson said he had applied for the programme as he enjoyed learning skills, which may be lost if not passed on.
"My ambition is to get a job in stained-glass conservation and restoration," he added.
Trevor Mitchell, Historic England's director of the North and levelling up, said the trainees were "united in their passion for the practical craft skills essential to help our much-loved historic places survive".
"They will be learning their trades working with experts from Historic England and helping to repair beautiful buildings at Wentworth Woodhouse at the same time," he added.
Those behind the project said there would be "grave consequences" for England's historic buildings without new people coming through to replace an "ageing workforce" in the sector.
Wentworth Woodhouse was bought by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust in 2017 for £7m.
The Trust's chief executive Sarah McLeod said traditional skills would be invaluable for its restoration and regeneration.
"The skills craftsmen used centuries ago to build houses like Wentworth Woodhouse are still vitally important to the heritage sector.
"It's crucial they are passed down to the next generation," she added.
