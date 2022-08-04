Conley Thompson: Pipe death firm fined £600k over safety breaches
Fencing around a building site where a seven-year-old boy died after getting trapped in a pipe was "wholly inadequate" a judge has said.
The body of Conley Thompson was found wedged inside a plastic tube on the site in Barnsley in 2015.
Howard Civil Engineering admitted two breaches of the health and safety act at Sheffield Crown Court in March.
Fining the firm £600,000, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said the failures had exposed members of the public to harm.
"The site was obviously a death trap in so many respects, most building sites are. That is why it is necessary to keep people out of such places," Judge Richardson said.
Conley was reported missing having failed to return home after going out playing with friends on 26 July 2015, the court heard.
His body was found the following day on the Church View site in Worsbrough, where more than a dozen homes were being built.
The court heard Conley had entered into the 9in-wide (23cm) pipe feet first and become stuck.
Andrew McGee, prosecuting on behalf of the Health and Safety Executive, said there were a range of other risks on the site with no "effective boundary preventing people getting in".
Mr McGee described how the site was littered with open foundations, deep drops, pipes and various machinery, all of which were a "source of risk".
Judge Richardson said the site was a "magnet" for children who would see it as a "wonderful adventure playground [but] it was, of course, nothing of the kind".
"A number of members of the public were exposed to harm," he added.
"This was a good company that made a bad mistake."
At a previous hearing, James Maxwell-Scott said managers at the firm were not aware children had been on the site before the boy's death.
Howard Civil Engineering was also ordered to pay costs of almost £43,000.
