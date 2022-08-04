Simon Wilkinson: Man charged with murder after Sheffield assault death
A man has been charged with murdering another man who died after being assaulted in Sheffield.
Simon Wilkinson, 50, was pronounced dead after he was found injured on Fox Hill Road at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Andrew Hague, 30, of Fox Hill Road, is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
Mr Wilkinson died from head and facial injuries, a post-mortem examination found.
