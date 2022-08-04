Andre Lee: Rotherham murder accused in court over man's death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man in South Yorkshire earlier this year.
Andre Lee, 52, from London, was found injured on Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, on 26 June after reports he had been in collision with a car.
Mr Lee had also been stabbed in the incident, South Yorkshire Police said.
Ryan Connor, 25, of Davis Street, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday and was remanded until his next appearance in September.
A provisional trial date was set for February 2023.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.