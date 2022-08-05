Sheffield Fargate: City centre shipping container venue takes shape
Shipping containers have been lowered into place in Sheffield to create a brand new city centre venue for independent businesses.
The container park, on Fargate, is expected to open by the end of August.
The eight shipping containers will provide space for street food stalls, shops, galleries and events.
The project was launched by Sheffield City Council using government funding and councillors said they hoped it would bring more visitors to the area.
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, chair of the regeneration committee, said the container park would feature a big screen to show sporting events and films, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said it was "fantastic" to see the containers arrive on site on Friday.
