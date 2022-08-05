Doncaster crash: Woman killed in two-car collision is named
- Published
The family of a woman killed in a crash said she would be "thoroughly missed".
Sarah Oliver, 20, from Doncaster died in the incident at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Neale Road on Tuesday evening.
She was a passenger in a white BMW which collided with a red Seat Ibiza.
The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, and two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat suffered serious injuries which are not expected to be life-threatening, police said.
In a statement, Ms Oliver's family said: "Sarah will be thoroughly missed by all of her family and friends. Everyone loved Sarah."
South Yorkshire Police has renewed its appeal for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.