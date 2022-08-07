Swallownest: Man stabbed in 'unprovoked' attack in Rotherham
A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in South Yorkshire, police say.
The victim was approached on Alderson Close, Swallownest, Rotherham at about 19:15 BST on Friday.
The suspect, who is thought to be known to the victim, is then alleged to have stabbed the man in the back, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Any witnesses are asked to get in touch with police.
