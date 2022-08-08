Sheffield: Spital Hill building at risk of collapse after fire
- Published
A fire at a derelict building in Sheffield has left the structure unsafe and in danger of collapse.
The blaze broke out at a property on Spital Hill near Wicker Arches at 20:25 BST on Sunday evening.
It is believed the fire was started deliberately, according to South Yorkshire Fire Service.
A Sheffield Council spokesperson said the building was examined by the dangerous structures team and was found to be at risk of collapsing.
The council warned traffic could be affected on Monday morning and First Bus said some services were running on a diverted route.
Three fire crews were called to the scene and left at about 22:55 BST, a fire service spokesperson said.
But firefighters had to return to the site at 23:40 BST as smoke was seen rising from the building again. The crew left at 00:40 BST on Monday.
