Doncaster: Man armed with knife broke into police station
- Published
A man who broke into a Doncaster police station while carrying a seven-inch knife has been jailed.
Craig Hodson, 36, of Wells Road in Wheatley, was found hiding in the chief inspector's office at the city's British Transport Police station.
Officers were alerted by a "banging sound" in the building, the force said.
Hodson was jailed for 25 weeks at a hearing at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 28 July after he pleaded guilty to burglary and possessing a knife.
"Extensive damage" had been caused to the building when officers discovered Hodson in the early hours of 26 June.
CCTV footage showed Hodson waving a knife around as he approached the station and an attempt had also been made to cut the security cable from a police laptop. The knife was found behind a wardrobe in the office.
Hodson told officers he had a bounty on his head and had broken into the police station to hide and ask for help.
PC Peter Hogg said: "Why he chose not to contact the police in a more orthodox manner remains a mystery, although the fact that office equipment had been tampered with and damaged renders this excuse somewhat unbelievable."
