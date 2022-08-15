Cost of Living: 'I can't afford to buy milk any more'
By Lucy Ashton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Sheffield
- Published
Despite August's soaring temperatures, many are already dreading the approaching colder months with concerns the cost of living crisis will worsen yet due to rising energy bills.
In South Yorkshire, a Sheffield charity which hands out food parcels says providing cupboard essentials is no longer enough - with some people unable to afford to heat meals up. The BBC's Lucy Ashton spoke to people using the centre in Stradbroke about the challenges which lie ahead.
"There's a new phrase for it, they call it deprivation theft," says Helen Eadon, manager of the Link community centre.
"Security guards are being trained to look for poor people who are stealing food and other essentials, because they just can't afford them."
This is Stradbroke, a traditional working class estate which years ago had one of the country's top journalism colleges.
Now, baby formula and meat are kept in locked security containers in the local supermarket.
It is the ninth most deprived ward out of 28 in Sheffield, with an average household income of £23,724, according to the most recent council figures from 2017.
Ms Eadon, who has worked at the Link for nearing a decade, says there has been a recent overwhelming increase in poverty.
Earlier this year she shocked a council meeting with stories about a woman who only had 40p and was on the verge of stealing nappies and of an elderly man who spent five days eating cold baked beans as he couldn't afford his electricity.
The Link sells second-hand clothes and items cheaply, offers free school uniform and hands our emergency parcels of clothes and household items.
Two floor to ceiling cupboards are packed with tins, jars and pet food.
It is also a room with comfy chairs where people can get advice, make a phone call or just offload to volunteers.
Out in the back yard is a temporary cabin donated by a local building firm.
For Stephen Trevor and Lisa Smith, it is a chance to have a hot drink - something they hesitate to do at home because of the cost of using a kettle and the price of teabags.
Lisa does not want her photo taken because she has not been able to afford shampoo.
"I'm getting brain freeze from washing my hair in a cold shower," she says.
"I'm constantly walking around making sure everything is off, like the microwave and freezer, but there's never anything in the freezer."
Lisa is on anti-depressants but says they make her feel sick as she takes them on an empty stomach.
She says her GP surgery only makes appointments over the phone and she often has no credit, but she does know a certain spot in the street where she can tap into free WiFi.
"It's horrible, if it wasn't for this food bank I don't know what I would have done - I come here every week and Helen's helped me every single time."
"I can't afford to buy milk any more, a couple of months ago it used to be 50p for a pint but now it's £1," says Mr Trevor.
"It's not just milk, everything has doubled in price."
He starts to tell Lisa where she can buy cheap food, but asks for it not to be reported because he does not want it made public in case other people strip the shelves.
Stephen tries to eat healthily but says he has lost weight. It also takes a toll on his brain, as he tracks prices like a stock market trader.
"I'm sick of going in the shop for milk with my 90p in change to find it's gone up to 95p," he says.
"I think, I've got to buy something from the shop because they're looking at me and I feel stupid."
Ms Eadon hopes Sheffield City Council can help them find new premises as soon as possible to help users through the winter months.
"We've listened to just how dire things are and what a struggle it is now but we've got a lot worse coming during winter.
"We're asking the council to help us find new premises so we can provide hot meals and we really need to get cracking."
