Rotherham: Boy, 15, stabbed during attempted gold chain theft
- Published
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed as two men tried to steal his gold chain in Rotherham on Tuesday.
Police said the teenager and a friend were on a walkway behind Greystones Road, Whiston, when they were approached by the two men.
The men then attempted to steal the boy's chain and he was stabbed. He managed to walk to the Co-op store in Worry Goose Lane to get help.
Police said the boy received hospital treatment, but had been discharged.
Det Sgt Christopher Byne said the force was appealing for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.
"I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern to the community, and inquiries to identify the individuals responsible are continuing," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.