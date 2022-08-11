Sheffield's former John Lewis store given listed status
A former department store and car park at risk of demolition has been granted Grade-II status.
Opened in 1963, the former Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, later became John Lewis, before closing in 2021.
It was given Grade-II listing after the "statement" building and architecture was recognised by Historic England.
Deputy council leader Julie Grocutt, said it was "wonderful news", adding it protected "an iconic bit of Sheffield".
The building was designed by Yorke Rosenberg and Mardall in 1961 and is described by Historic England as "a rare example of a post-war department store designed by a leading architects' firm".
The white-glazed tiles on outside of the four-storey building, granite-lined and black terrazzo-floored stairwells and the central Marryatt-Scott escalator, were also highlighted among the reasons for listing the site.
Following the closure of the store in 2021, leaseholders Sheffield City Council launched a public consultation to decide what should happen to the building.
The authority has previously said long-term options include reusing the existing structure, demolishing the building to provide a large public space or replacing it with a smaller building and connected public space.
Ms Grocutt, who is also the co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It's a really important place, we've got the cenotaph in front of it.
"I think it's really important that we're respecting the building and respecting the area.
"People will still be able to come forward with fantastical, imaginative plans for the building but the listing will mean it will still look like John Lewis's which I think is really good news for the city."
Paul Blomfield MP, whose Sheffield Central constituency includes the John Lewis building, said he was concerned about the impact listing would have on redevelopment opportunities.
"Our post-war heritage is important but the last review concluded that the John Lewis building did not meet the high standards required for listing," he said.
"Given the structural issues facing the building, Grade-II status will impose huge costs on the council as the landlord and limit the city's options in redeveloping this important site.
"It's a decision which comes without financial support or recognition of the consequences."
