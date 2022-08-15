A1(M) road bridge near Doncaster closes for a month
A road bridge crossing a motorway in South Yorkshire has closed to traffic for a month.
The Alverley Road Bridge above the A1(M) near Doncaster will undergo essential waterproofing works.
It carries Broomhouse Lane over the carriageways between junction 35 for Wadworth and junction 36 at Warmsworth.
National Highways warned drivers to allow extra time for their journeys, with diversions in place for the duration of the work.
Pedestrians will be escorted through the works, the agency said, with hopes the scheme will be completed by mid-September.
John Stebbing, National Highways project manager, said the work will protect it from salt and rainwater damage, thus reducing the need for emergency repairs in future.
"To do this safely, a full closure will be in place on the bridge for the full duration of the work," he said.
"This not only protects the workforce and passing traffic, but ensures the work is completed efficiently and as quickly as possible to minimise the impact on commuters."
