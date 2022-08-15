Doncaster drowning: Jason Walker named as lake death victim
A man who drowned in a South Yorkshire lake has been named by police.
Jason Walker, known to his family as Jay, had been seen struggling in the water at Lakeside, Doncaster, at about 16:10 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said the 20-year-old had been visiting the lake with friends and his body was later recovered from the water.
Mr Walker's family had asked people to respect their privacy at a difficult time, officers said.
