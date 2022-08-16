M18 crash at Doncaster: Lorry driver dies - police
- Published
A lorry driver has died after his vehicle hit the central reservation on the M18 and caught fire, police have said.
A motorist alerted emergency services to the crash, between Junction 2 and 3 near Doncaster, at about 17:10 BST on Monday. No other vehicle was involved.
The driver, believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
The stretch remained closed on Tuesday morning and diversions are in place.
National Highways said the road was expected to be closed during the morning rush-hour due to "complex investigation work, recovery and barrier repairs".
The man's family had been informed and were being supported by officers, the force said.
