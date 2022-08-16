Sheffield flooding: Disruption as heavy rain leads to flash flooding

The damaged road surfaceAmy Dowling
A road in Sheffield has been damaged following a short period of heavy rain

Emergency street repairs are under way after flash flooding led to a road surface in Sheffield bursting open.

The damage at the junction between Ecclesall Road South and Ringinglow Road was caused after heavy rainfall hit the city.

Bus services in the area were being diverted with drivers being warned by council contractors to drive carefully.

The council said there was surface water on many roads in the region with some areas experiencing flash flooding.

Olivia Blake, Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, said the local authorities were aware of the "dramatic burst" and were dealing with the incident.

"Beware of danger of flash flooding and do contact relevant authorities with any issues you come across," she posted on Twitter.

Police have also confirmed that a number of roads were closed because of the flooding including:

  • Station Rd, Halfway
  • Beaver Hill Rd, Handsworth
  • Worksop Rd/Darnall Rd, Attercliffe
  • Rother Valley Way, Mosborough
  • Long Acre Way, Mosborough
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding on Athol Road in Sheffield

