Operation Stovewood: Man arrested in Rotherham child sex abuse inquiry
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping and indecently assaulting a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place over a four-year period from 1999 when the girl was 14.
The man, aged 44, was arrested at his home in Sheffield, the National crime Agency (NCA) said.
His arrest was made as part of the NCA's Operation Stovewood - an investigation into historic child sex abuse in Rotherham.
NCA senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said: "I would reiterate our appeal that if you believe that you were a victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 or have information that might assist our investigations, please speak to us."
