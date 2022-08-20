CCTV appeal after man seen filming women in Primark changing room
A CCTV image has been released after a man was seen trying to film two women using a Primark changing room.
The women were left "shaken and distressed" after spotting a mobile phone appearing under the curtains of their cubicle at the store on The Moor in Sheffield, police said.
South Yorkshire Police said the voyeurism incident happened on 18 July.
The force said the man pictured could hold vital information and asked anyone who recognised him to get in touch.
The suspect was described as Asian, in his 20s, about 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing a gold chain with a cross. He was using a black or grey iPhone.
