Sheffield: Rose Garden campaigners aim to save under-threat cafe
A campaign has been launched to save a Sheffield cafe which was gifted to the city's people almost 100 years ago.
The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park was built in 1927, but a recent council survey recommended its demolition after roof problems were discovered.
Campaigners said Sheffield City Council had not maintained the building and have started a petition to save it.
A council spokesperson said it must be closed to protect visitors and a decision on its future would be made.
Cafe manager Julie Collins said she and the 12 staff members were given just 15 minutes to get customers out and salvage personal belongings after the survey.
"It's not just a building, it's not just a business, it's about people," she said.
Caroline Dewar, chair of Friends of Graves Park, said the building was "in a very poor state" and claimed it had not been properly maintained.
"People are out of work, the Graves Park Trust is losing one of the most lucrative times of the year. They are losing that money and it's an absolute outrage," she said.
The park and cafe were gifted to the people of Sheffield last century and are held in a charitable trust, with the council acting as sole trustee.
The authority now estimates it could cost £550,000 to carry out the repairs identified in the survey.
A petition has been launched by campaigners urging the council to carry out the work rather than demolish the cafe.
It has so far been signed by at least 7,000 people.
A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that rent from the cafe contributed to maintaining the park, but that it would not cover the building repair costs.
They said the site had not been refurbished, but "responsive repairs" had been carried out.
Councillor Richard Williams said: "We appreciate [the closure] is extremely distressing news for the tenant leasing the building, and understand just how damaging this could be to their trade over the busy summer holiday period.
"However, we have a moral duty to protect all those who may enter the building and deemed it the right option to close it the public with immediate effect."
He said the council was looking at options for a temporary cafe to allow the business to continue trading while it discussed the future of the building.
