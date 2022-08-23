Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years.
Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year.
Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised and terrified her attacker would return".
Alko was found guilty after a trial and sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.
He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.
Det Con Charlie Frost, from Sheffield's Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) unit, said: "Allko was arrested a few days [after the attack] after his vehicle was traced travelling to London.
"He was subsequently charged and, as a result of the victim's testimony, was found guilty of this awful crime.
"He is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm or trauma to his victim, and I truly hope that she is able to move forward in her recovery knowing that her attacker has been brought to justice."
