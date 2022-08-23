Yorkshire hosepipe ban: 'Don't call police over breaches'
- Published
People are being told not to call the police over breaches of the hosepipe ban in Yorkshire.
The ban comes into force across the region on Friday and prohibits people using hosepipes to water gardens, clean their cars or fill paddling pools, and carries a fine of up to £1,000.
South Yorkshire Police said any breaches should be directed to Yorkshire Water.
The firm said it hoped customers would respect the ban - its first since 1995.
The plea comes after other forces reported receiving 999 calls on the matter before restrictions were even put in place.
South Yorkshire Police urged people to check Yorkshire Water's frequently asked questions section of their website for information.
"If you repeatedly see someone using their hosepipe, you can report them to Yorkshire Water's customer service team. Please do not report this via the police.
"We are extremely busy and are asking you to think before you call."
Yorkshire Water supplies five million customers across West, South and East Yorkshire, most of North Yorkshire, part of North Lincolnshire, and parts of Derbyshire.
It announced its first hosepipe ban in 27 years after reservoir levels fell below 50% for the first time since the drought of 1995 and added that many people had already voluntarily cut back on using "water guzzling devices".
A number of hosepipe bans are already in place across the UK.
Restrictions vary between providers, but generally people aren't allowed to use hosepipes - or anything that connects to a hosepipe or an outside tap - except in certain circumstances, such as businesses like car washes, filling a pool for medical treatment, and topping up fishponds when the welfare of fish depends on it.
