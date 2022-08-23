Review into Doncaster Sheffield Airport future extended
The owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport have extended a review examining the future of the site.
Peel Group began a six-week analysis on 13 July citing that the airport "may no longer be commercially viable".
Politicians in South Yorkshire said the deadline should be extended to the end of 2022 to help negotiate the airport's sale.
Peel Group said it was "unsustainable" to prolong the review by that much but agreed to extend to 16 September.
A spokesperson said the airport board and its owner had been involved in "extensive engagement" with key stakeholders to discuss the future of the business.
They added that the extension had been agreed "despite the lack of any tangible proposals from public or private sector partners", to allow more time for stakeholders to conclude their discussions.
'We need clarity'
South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard, who has called for the airport to remain open and who recently addressed crowds protesting against the potential closure, said he was "disappointed but not surprised" by the extension news.
He said it was not long enough to "negotiate the sale of a multi-million-pound airport".
Almost 100,000 people have signed a petition protesting against any potential end to commercial aviation at the site.
Mr Coppard said: "We need a proper extension, we need clarity and confidence in those discussions and we simply don't have that right now.
"Peel needs to listen to the people involved in this discussion and change course."
