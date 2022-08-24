Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Mayor says review extension 'not long enough'
- Published
A three-week extension to the review on the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is "certainly not long enough", the mayor of Doncaster has said.
Airport owners Peel Group began a six-week analysis in July after directors said the airport "may no longer be commercially viable".
On Tuesday, Peel said it would extend the review until 16 September.
Mayor Ros Jones welcomed the decision but said more time is needed for "complex work" on options for the site.
Ms Jones said: "I'm pleased they have extended it but it's certainly not long enough with the complex work that we need to do.
'Every option'
"The chamber [of commerce] are leading an economic study and we want all options on the table, so although we are pleased, they have only extended it by three weeks.
"We need it extending much further so we can get every option looked at to ensure that we keep this as a flying airport."
She said the airport needed to offer increased passenger and freight flights to more locations.
Doncaster Chamber of Commerce chief Dan Fell said Peel Group may have been "surprised" by opposition to any potential closure.
He said: "I do feel a bit encouraged [compared to] six weeks ago, that we are making baby steps to going forward in this and I think there's still a route through it."
Politicians in South Yorkshire said the review deadline should be extended to the end of 2022 to help negotiate the airport's sale.
But a Peel Group spokesperson said that would be "unsuitable".
They said the company had been "undertaking extensive engagement with key stakeholders" over the future of the airport.
The spokesperson added that there had been no "tangible proposals from public or private sector partners".