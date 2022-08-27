Man and woman charged after right-wing extremism probe
- Published
A man and a woman from Yorkshire have been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police have said.
Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, were held after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).
Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror charges. Ms Grayson, from York, is charged with one terror offence.
Both are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
They were arrested at their homes on Monday, according to CTPNE.
Darren Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is charged with six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.
He is also charged with three counts of disseminating a terrorist publication and one charge of encouraging terrorism or instigating terrorist acts.
He also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
Christine Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, is charged with one offence under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
She also faces one charge of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
The charges come after officers were granted warrants of further detention on Tuesday, police said.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before magistrates in London via video-link, officers added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.