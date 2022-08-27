Rotherham: Arrest over boy, 13, missing for nearly four weeks
- Published
Police searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Rotherham have arrested a woman on suspicion of child abduction offences.
Aaron was last seen at about 08:00 BST on 2 August in the Broom area.
South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman known to Aaron had since been bailed while inquiries continued.
Detectives warned whoever "may be hiding Aaron or keeping him" were potentially committing criminal offences.
The teenager, who is eastern European, has been described by the force as being approximately 5ft tall, of large build, with short, bushy brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.
Det Insp Lee Wilson said: "Our inquiries continue in earnest to locate this missing 13-year-old boy, as it is now over three weeks since we last had any confirmed sightings of him.
"This is obviously incredibly concerning given his young age, and it's imperative that we find him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well."
Officers believe the youngster may have travelled to London or Manchester, as he has connections in both of areas.
"One arrest has been made so far as part of this investigation and I would advise anyone who may be hiding Aaron or keeping him from police officers that they are potentially committing criminal offences," said Mr Wilson.
"I'd urge the public to look at this latest image of Aaron, which was taken earlier this year and is one of the most recent photos we have.
"Have you seen him in the last three weeks? If so, where and who was he with?"
The detective appealed to those with "any piece of information, even if you feel it is insignificant" to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.