Sheffield: Girl, 15, and woman stabbed in domestic incident
- Published
A 15-year-old girl and a woman, aged 40, are in hospital after being stabbed in Sheffield, police said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Harborough Way, Manor, at about 00:04 BST on Tuesday.
Both victims suffered head injuries and stab wounds, though their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
South Yorkshire Police said a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Det Insp Chris Ronayne, said: We do believe this incident to be isolated and we have officers on patrol in the area, who are on hand should you have any concerns you want to raise.
"I am particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was being driven along Harborough Way at the time of the incident".
"If you do have any information that can assist, please do get in touch."
