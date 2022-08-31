Doncaster: Residents choose newest city's new name
Almost 8,000 people in Doncaster have voted to rename it City of Doncaster in a public poll.
Residents were asked to choose a new name after the town was awarded city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
They had to choose between City of Doncaster and Doncaster City, with 62% of the 12,500 respondents opting for City of Doncaster, the council said.
Officials are set to approve the new name at a meeting on 8 September.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Council said the community questionnaire results had shown only 38% of those who took part preferred the name Doncaster City.
'Momentous and historic'
Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said she was grateful to everyone who had taken part.
Ms Jones said: "We are delighted to have been one of the eight places in the country to have been given this royal honour.
"Becoming a city is such a momentous and historic moment and we want to have a name that we can all support and get behind."
The name change would also include renaming the council as City of Doncaster Council.
If approved, the change would come into effect from 1 November 2022.
