Doncaster man admits burglary in which mother and son attacked
- Published
A man who forced his way into a mother's home shortly before she was stabbed has pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Patrick Maughan, of Doncaster, and two other men entered the property with weapons and attacked the mother and her son.
During the burglary in Armthorpe, the woman was stabbed and left fighting for her life, South Yorkshire Police said.
Maughan, 37, is due to be sentenced next week.
Maughan attacked the homeowner on 9 March 2022 at about 18:00 GMT shortly after she returned home with her young children.
The masked trio were challenged, subjecting the 46-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son to a "vicious and violent assault", police said.
Shortly after the stabbing, the woman called 999 prompting the men to flee outside with their weapons, including a claw hammer and a spade.
'Life-threatening injury'
"It was then that Maughan threw part of a concrete birdbath from the victim's front garden at the 22-year-old, hitting him in the head and knocking him out," PC Alex Fuller said.
"It was discovered that the woman's injury was life-threatening as the stab wound had hit an artery. Thankfully, medical intervention saved her life. Her son's head injury was serious, but he has also made a full recovery."
CCTV images secured Maughan's arrest the following day, with him pleading guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.
Maughan, of Maple Avenue, is due to be sentenced on 6 September.
