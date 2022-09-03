Sheffield: Man dies after being hit by tram
A man has died after being struck by a tram in Sheffield, police said.
The incident happened at about 21:15 BST on Friday, on a stretch of track that runs to the rear of IKEA, off the A6178 Sheffield Road.
The man had been on the track when he was hit, South Yorkshire Police said. His family has been informed and are being supported by officers.
Investigations have been continuing on Saturday and officers are keen to hear from witnesses.
Stagecoach Supertram declined to comment.
