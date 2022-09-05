Rotherham: Cyclist dies after Pleasley Road crash
A cyclist has died after colliding with a car in Rotherham.
Emergency services were called to Pleasley Road, in Whiston, at about 13:20 BST on Sunday, police said.
A 54-year-old man from Rotherham, who had been cycling away from the town at the time of the crash, died at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision to contact the force.
The road was closed between Whiston Vale and Guilthwaite Common Lane on Sunday afternoon.
