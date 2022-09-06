Sheffield Council CEO partygate probe cost authority £150k
A cash-strapped council spent more than £150,000 on investigations, legal fees and staffing costs relating to pandemic rule-breaking claims involving its chief executive.
Sheffield Council's Kate Josephs admitted hosting a party when she left the government's Covid taskforce in December 2020.
She was placed on paid leave in January 2022 while an investigation took place.
The council later agreed Ms Josephs could continue to lead the authority.
The chief executive attended the Cabinet Office event during a previous Whitehall role, before she joined Sheffield Council the following month.
A report by Sue Gray into lockdown parties at No 10 found that the party attended by Ms Josephs included more than 20 guests and that alcoholic drinks and pizzas were available.
After the investigation Ms Josephs, who earns a £201,000 salary, was handed a written warning by the local authority.
'Vitally important'
The full expenditure in the matter cost taxpayers £150,567, a freedom of information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service has found.
Almost £95,000 was given to Ms Josephs' as pay, £21,600 was paid in legal fees, £16,130 on the independent investigation.
More than £18,000 of extra pay was given to senior officer Eugene Walker on top of his £150,000 salary for covering Ms Josephs' duties.
Council leader Terry Fox said it was "vitally important" to follow a fair process.
"Kate has committed to donating a proportion of her salary to local charities and community groups in Sheffield," he said.
Ms Joseph's said: "I completely understand why people are frustrated about the fact I have been off and have been paid.
"I empathise with that as a public servant for all my life."
The council is already estimating an overspend of £21.7m this year with all reserves "spoken for", the council's director of finance previously said.
