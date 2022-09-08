Sheffield: Ideas for future of former John Lewis store explored
People in Sheffield are to meet later to explore ideas for the future of the former John Lewis building.
The building in Barker's Pool started out in 1963 as the Cole Brothers store and later became John Lewis, before closing in 2021.
It was given Grade-II listing in August after being recognised by Historic England.
Sheffield City Council has previously said it had considered reusing the existing structure or demolishing it.
This decision to give the building listed status came as the council was in the process of selling the site to developers.
Members of the Sheffield Society of Architects and Sheffield Civic Trust, they had been "laden with concern" over the site's historical and architectural significance.
They said they believed there was "life in the building yet" and said its "sensitive re-use" was "critical for the redevelopment of Sheffield city centre".
The organisations issued what they described as a "rallying call" to people who wanted to put forward ideas to the city council.
The event will include a presentation of the latest news on the building by the council's regeneration team.
This would be followed by attendees being divided into groups to discuss the building's future, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Any proposals arising from the meeting at Upper Chapel's Channing Hall are set to be passed on to the council.
