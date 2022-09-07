Naked man left Barnsley dog walker shaken - police
- Published
A woman walking her dog was approached by a "completely naked man" who attempted to chat to her, police have said.
The woman was in fields off Dearne Hall Road in Barugh Green, Barnsley, when the man tried to strike up a conversation.
The incident happened at 15:35 BST on 16 August, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the woman was not physically harmed but had been left "understandably shaken".
A CCTV image of a man police would like to speak to has been issued and they urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.