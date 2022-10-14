Sheffield: Family call for end to football gambling sponsorship
- Published
The family of a woman who died after losing £44,000 to a gambling addiction are calling on football clubs to reject sponsorship from betting firms.
Kimberley Wadsworth, 32, from Leeds took her own life in 2018.
Her friends and family are walking 40 miles (64km) visiting football clubs in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Leeds.
In 2021 Public Health England estimated there were 409 gambling-related suicides each year in England alone.
The group, which includes Kimberly's mother, Kay Wadsworth, was organised by The Big Step, a campaign to end gambling advertising in football sponsorship.
Kimberley, who lived in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, started gambling at casinos and online in 2015 against a backdrop of depression, the death of her father and an unhappy marriage.
She tried to hide it from her mother, but spent £44,000 on betting, including £17,000 from her grandmother's will.
Kay Wadsworth said she was proud to walk in her daughter's memory with people who had "suffered the harm and devastation that gambling addiction brings".
She added: "We are calling on football to stop promoting gambling products to millions of young fans.
"We'll be ending the walk at Leeds United on Saturday, which was Kimberly's team."
James Grimes, former gambling addict and founder of The Big Step campaign, said: "This walk is a reminder to the government and football that we are not going away.
"Bereaved families and those of us harmed by gambling are demanding the government commit to make the changes that will save lives and prevent more people from going through what we have had to endure."
A spokesperson for the Gambling Commission said: "Gambling advertising, sponsorship and branding are being considered as part of the Government Review of the 2005 Gambling Act.
"There are strict rules governing the advertising of gambling, which are written by Committees of Advertising Practice and enforced by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The same principles apply to the promotion of commercial sponsorships in sport.
"We work very closely with the ASA and if gambling firms break those rules, we have the power to take tough action, including fining the offending firm."
