King Charles III: Sheffield host county's proclamation to new king

Sheffield has held South Yorkshire's proclamation ceremony of the new King on Sunday.

The public witnessed the ancient ceremony, which is the county's official declaration of King Charles III's ascension to the throne.

The King was officially proclaimed monarch during a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.

Crowds gathered to watch the announcement from the steps of the City Hall in Baker's Pool.

The proclamation was delivered by the High Sheriff Lt Colonel R A McPherson who was joined by the county's Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman and local councillors and mayors.

Similar ceremonies were also held in Barnsley and Doncaster.

