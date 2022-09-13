Queen Elizabeth II: Football teams condemned over 'friendly'
Two football clubs who allegedly played a friendly match after games were cancelled have been condemned as "disrespectful and despicable".
All football matches were postponed over the weekend as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.
Due to play Byron House, Sheffield International FC posted online it would play a friendly against the club.
The Sheffield and District Fair Play League (SDFPL) said an investigation would be carried out.
Initially, the club posted its league game would not be played, but said: "We will instead be aiming to play a friendly tomorrow morning [Saturday], against Byron House, kick-off 10.30am."
The league said it had "specifically and separately" stated that friendly matches could not be played.
It is not clear if the friendly match actually took place, as the club's Twitter feed said as someone had "snitched" it would merely be a training session, though later posts suggest the opposing team did turn up.
The SDFPL management team said it did not "condone this disrespectful and despicable behaviour".
It said there would be an investigation, along with the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA, and the two teams involved would be "dealt with in the strongest possible terms".
League chairman Danny Taylor said: "Queen Elizabeth II ruled, served and led with integrity and humility for more than seven decades.
"It is a terrible shame that these two teams could not emulate this even for a single Saturday, despite our clear instructions."
He said while some might not have agreed with the mass cancellation of football it had been decided as "a mark of respect" and should have been adhered to.
"This sort of behaviour is disrespectful, unacceptable and flies in the face of the core values of our league," he said.
Sheffield International FC have been approached for comment.
