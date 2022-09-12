Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Credible proposition' put forward
Senior leaders in South Yorkshire say they have found "a credible" consortium interested in operating Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).
It comes after the owners Peel Group began a review in July after bosses said the airport "may no longer be commercially viable".
Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones said there was "strong market interest", with one "extremely serious proposition".
Peel said it would carefully consider the expression of interest.
According to the mayor, the airport supports over 2,700 jobs in the wider economy and contributes over £100m a year to the local and regional economy.
"The closure of DSA would have an immediate effect on employment and the economic future of Doncaster and South Yorkshire at a time when our economy is beset by challenges on inflation, energy costs and economic confidence following the Covid pandemic," she said.
Mr Coppard, said: "Since Peel announced the review into DSA our biggest fear was that they were running down the clock while undermining confidence in the airport.
"So we launched our own search for potential operators and investors in the site, and we've found a strong and credible proposition which requires serious consideration. This is no guarantee but it is a significant step forward," he said.
A spokesperson for Peel said: "We requested details of the identity of the consortium, but this has not been forthcoming, nor have the terms of any proposal or evidence of the consortium's financial standing or aviation expertise."
They added, "As a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we will postpone the scheduled announcement regarding the conclusion of the strategic review until 26 September."
