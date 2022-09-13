Doncaster: Future King lifted flood-hit villagers from 'rock-bottom'
- Published
Residents of a flood-hit South Yorkshire village were lifted from "rock-bottom" by the future King.
Dozens of homes in Fishlake, near Doncaster, were evacuated in December 2019 when a month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours.
Peter Trimingham was a flood warden in the village when the then Prince of Wales visited.
Mr Trimingham said the prince had raised the morale of hundreds of people because of his "warmth and honesty".
"He went into so many flooded homes, the church, the cafe and he had a drink in the pub with the landlord," he said.
"And to raise morale in a village when 174 homes were flooded was a tremendous achievement".
Mr Trimingham said the then prince had been "very supportive" and had "clearly exhibited all the features you would want of a future king".
"He lifted us all up from rock-bottom with his warmth, honesty and integrity - he just never stopped.
"It was clear he really cared and had a separate, unique conversation with everyone he spoke to."
Mr Trimingham added: "Everyone commented after the visit about how much he cared and seemed to understand - he was so interested in people and their experience
"He will make a superb king."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.