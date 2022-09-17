Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
- Published
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA.
The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV.
The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away, said a spokesperson for the animal charity.
RSPCA inspector Jack Taylor appealed for information and said it was a "nasty attack on a defenceless animal".
Mr Taylor said the CCTV images show the dog, a bull breed cross, being punched several times to the head and body by one of the men after being taken underneath a road bridge.
The incident involved three men and took place at about 14:00 BST.
Mr Taylor said: "Looking at the footage it appears the dog escapes and then two of the males have gone to look for it.
"One of them carries the dog to a spot under the bridge where the third man appears and starts punching the animal. He's given the dog a real whack."
He describes the two men on the path as aged in their late teens or early twenties and wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and hooded tops or jackets.
The man under the bridge wore grey jogging bottoms and a light coloured top.
The charity is asking anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.