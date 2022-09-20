Queen Elizabeth II: Books of condolence to close
People wishing to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will have until later today to sign books of condolence opened in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Her Majesty, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral at the age of 96.
Books of condolence have been open at cathedrals, council buildings and other venues since her death.
The Queen was buried alongside her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel, Windsor, on Monday.
When will books of condolence close?
- Barnsley Town Hall - closes at 18:00 BST
- Bingley Town Hall - closes at 17:00
- Bradford City Hall - closes at 17:00
- Bradford Cathedral - closes at 16:00
- Grimsby Town Hall - closes at 16:00
- Halifax Town Hall - closes at 17:00
- Hull Ferens Art Gallery - closes at 16:30
- Ilkley Town Hall - closes at 17:00
- Keighley Town Hall - closes at 17:00
- Leeds Civic Hall - closes at 18:00
- Lincoln Guildhall - closes at 19:00
- Lincoln City Hall - closes at 17:00
- Scarborough Town Hall - closes at 17:00
- Sheffield Town Hall - closes at 18:00
- Shipley Town Hall - closes at 17:00
Some local authorities have said once the books are closed they will be kept in the council archives while others have announced plans to make them available online.
The Dean of Sheffield, the Very Reverend Abi Thompson, said the messages collected at the cathedral would be sent to the Royal Family.
