Nottingham Forest fan appeal by police after Sheffield United disorder
- Published
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match.
The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022.
A bottle was reportedly thrown at a police officer and spitting and threatening behaviour was reported in and around the ground.
The men in the CCTV images are thought to be Nottingham Forest fans.
Police believe the pair may have information about the assault on the officer and have asked people who recognise them to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.