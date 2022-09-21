Sheffield: Boy, 14, injured in stabbing
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in Sheffield, police have said.
Officers were sent to an address in Landseer Close, in the Gleadless area, at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday, following reports shots had been fired.
The boy, along with a man, 34, was taken to hospital, both with non life-threatening injuries "consistent with a stabbing", South Yorkshire Police said.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, the force added.
Officers had discovered damage to a window "consistent with BB gun discharge", according to the South Yorkshire force.
Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident were ongoing, the force said.
